BOSTON, Ma. - World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its top 10 worst toys of 2018.
The consumer group releases the list annually, to raise awareness on safety issues with children's toys.
1. NICKELODEON Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites
Issue: Potential for ingestion and batter-related injuries.
W.A.T.C.H. says Nella has a small flower and heart-tag accessories which, if removed, present potential ingestion hazards. The manufacturer also identifies a “battery acid leakage” hazard.
2. NERF Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster
Issue: Potential for eye injuries.
W.A.T.C.H. says the launch-force of the discs presents the potential for eye and facial injuries.
3. MARVEL Black Panther Slash Claw
Issue: Potential for eye and facial injuries.
W.A.T.C.H. says the claws are sold to five-year-olds to “slash” like the Black Panther, while simultaneously advising not to “hit or swing at people.…”
4. POWER RANGERS Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade
Issue: Potential for blunt force and eye injuries.
5. CABBAGE PATCH KIDS Dance Time Doll
Issue: Choking hazard.
W.A.T.C.H. says they are sold with a “removable” headband, which can be ingested.
6. Zoo Jams Xylophone
Issue: potential for ingestion and choking injuries.
W.A.T.C.H. says the drumstick handle can be swallowed and block a child's airway.
7. NICI WONDERLAND DOLL: Miniclara the Ballerina
Issue: Choking hazard.
W.A.T.C.H. says the "little kitten" accessory can detach.
8. STOMP ROCKET Ultra Rocket
Issue: Potential for eye, face and other impact injuries.
9. Cutting Fruit
Issue: Potential for puncture and blunt force injuries.
W.A.T.C.H. says the plastic slicing knife can cause puncture wounds.
10. CHIEN Á PROMENER Pull Along Dog
Issue: Potential for entanglement and strangulation
W.A.T.C.H. says the cord measures 19 inches and no warnings are provided.
According to the latest statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, one child is treated in a U.S. emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury.
You can learn more about the list of toys by visiting the W.A.T.C.H. website here.
