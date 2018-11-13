BOSTON, Ma. - World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its top 10 worst toys of 2018.

The consumer group releases the list annually, to raise awareness on safety issues with children's toys.

1. NICKELODEON Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites

Issue: Potential for ingestion and batter-related injuries.

W.A.T.C.H. says Nella has a small flower and heart-tag accessories which, if removed, present potential ingestion hazards. The manufacturer also identifies a “battery acid leakage” hazard.

Nickelodeon nella princess knight pillow pets sleeptime lites

2. NERF Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster

Issue: Potential for eye injuries.

W.A.T.C.H. says the launch-force of the discs presents the potential for eye and facial injuries.

NERF VORTEX VTX praxis blaster

3. MARVEL Black Panther Slash Claw

Issue: Potential for eye and facial injuries.

W.A.T.C.H. says the claws are sold to five-year-olds to “slash” like the Black Panther, while simultaneously advising not to “hit or swing at people.…”

MARVEL BLACK PANTHER slash claw

4. POWER RANGERS Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade

Issue: Potential for blunt force and eye injuries.

POWER RANGERS super ninja steel superstar blade

5. CABBAGE PATCH KIDS Dance Time Doll

Issue: Choking hazard.

W.A.T.C.H. says they are sold with a “removable” headband, which can be ingested.

CABBAGE PATCH KIDS dance time doll

6. Zoo Jams Xylophone

Issue: potential for ingestion and choking injuries.

W.A.T.C.H. says the drumstick handle can be swallowed and block a child's airway.

ZOO JAMZ xylophone

7. NICI WONDERLAND DOLL: Miniclara the Ballerina

Issue: Choking hazard.

W.A.T.C.H. says the "little kitten" accessory can detach.

NICI WONDERLAND DOLL: Miniclara the ballerina

8. STOMP ROCKET Ultra Rocket

Issue: Potential for eye, face and other impact injuries.

STOMP ROCKET ultra rocket

9. Cutting Fruit

Issue: Potential for puncture and blunt force injuries.

W.A.T.C.H. says the plastic slicing knife can cause puncture wounds.

Cutting Fruit

10. CHIEN Á PROMENER Pull Along Dog

Issue: Potential for entanglement and strangulation

W.A.T.C.H. says the cord measures 19 inches and no warnings are provided.

CHIEN Á PROMENER PULL ALONG DOG

According to the latest statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, one child is treated in a U.S. emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury.

You can learn more about the list of toys by visiting the W.A.T.C.H. website here.

