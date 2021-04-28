West Michigan appliance struggling to keep up with consumer demand

A global computer chip shortage is greatly impacting the auto industry and household appliance manufacturing.

Although it looks like a packed showroom Elders Appliance on 28th Street in Grand Rapids is working to keep up with consumer demand for household appliance, while dealing with supply chain disruption.

Vice President of Elders Appliance, Ron Boger says in his 30 years of industry experience, he has never has to work through something like the current pandemic challenges. He says during normal times they’d have about 3 to 5 appliances on backorder. Right now, they have more than 300 backorders.

“The days where I could order products and have it in my hands in a couple days are gone," Ron says. “And every week, the backorders get bumped back further, bumped back further, it makes it very tough because when the customer comes in you tell them I’ll order, and what the ETA is, we’re constantly needing to update the customer to say I’m sorry I know I told you this, but now I’m getting this.”

Looking closely at the showroom appliance, majority of them have signs that read 'sold.' A global computer chip shortage is greatly impacting the appliance industry, just like it is the auto industry, and computer manufacturing.

“Pretty much every appliance you own now has a computer in it," Ron explains. "But also things, even like injection foam that’s needed to insulate refrigerators, there a shortage. And you can have a refrigerator all there all the parts to build it but if you cant inject that foam, you can’t sell it.”

Ron says to keep up with demand, and promised delivery dates he has to buy appliances whenever he can find them, and it significantly impacts his inventory.

“While I have higher inventory levels than I’ve had for years, my mix is horrible. I got plenty of dryers, but I have hardly any washers to go with them.”

Which makes it difficult to sell complete appliance sets to people, especially those who are building new homes.

If you’re in the market for a new appliance, Ron says to shop as soon as you can. And if your appliance needs to be replaced, if the dealer doesn’t have it in stock right now, be prepared to wait.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.