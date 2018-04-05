If you're interested in learning more about your past, you're not alone. The popularity of DNA kits is on the rise. But, once you get the results, what do you do with them? What do they mean?

It's a natural curiosity: is my family German or French? Maybe you thought you were Dutch, but the results say you’re Irish.

I put two of the most popular kits to the test in late 2017—Ancestry.com and 23andMe.com. Just over the past year, companies like Ancestry.com added more than 4 million people to their database bringing the total to 10 million.

"So, we've practically doubled our numbers in just over a year," says Ancestry.com spokesperson, Anna Swayne.

Several DNA companies are at the National Genealogical Society’s Family History convention this weekend in Grand Rapids. "It's something we're seeing a lot more. People are taking the test and enjoying the discovery of who they are and where they came from."

On the Ancestry test, I was told that I'm 35 percent Europe West, that means Germany or France. In my opinion, that’s a broad interpretation. I asked Swayne if there was any way to break it down. She says Ancestry has a feature that allows you to click on a timeline. It tells you where your family could have immigrated from hundreds of years ago.

"This is a fairly new feature just released last year," she said. Mine shows Germany. "Right now, you don't know your German roots unless you started diving into your family tree and see German names pop up."

It got me interested in also testing my daughter, Lauren. Her paternal grandmother is Italian, but her grandfather is not. She got 40 percent Europe West like me and 14% Europe South. "That 14 percent Europe South is the Italian," says Swayne.

When you think about how DNA works, it makes sense. We get little parts of ourselves from our parents and their parents. You may grow up thinking your Italian or Dutch, but a relative before that may have come from Germany. "This is based on what you inherited from your parents, grandparents, and so you might have more Europe West than a sibling. That's the shuffling of the deck so to speak.”

Swayne says as more and more people enter the database, the more detailed the results will get. "If you took this test over five years ago, we would've only told you, Europe, Asian or African."

She estimates that within the next five years, we will be able to pinpoint where our ancestors came from.

But, for now, there is no denying the family tree. In my case, I already knew, but the DNA results linked me to my daughter, sisters and my mother.

For others, it’s revealing family members they didn’t even know they had.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM