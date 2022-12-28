Consumers Energy donates $300k to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills

The energy company has gifted $550,000 to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund over the last three years.

MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy announced a $300,000 donation to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund to help veterans pay their heating bills.

The gift is the largest single donation to the fund in its 76-year history. Consumers Energy has given $550,000 to the fund over the last three years.

The donation could help hundreds of military veterans in Michigan pay their heating bills this winter.

The Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) operates within the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA).

“Utility assistance continues to be one of our biggest needs, especially during these cold winter months,” said MVTF Director Lindell Holm. “We are incredibly thankful to have the support of Consumers Energy as we work to assist veterans and their families during this time. This donation allows the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund to expand our reach to more veterans facing critical needs besides utilities like emergency rent assistance and home payments.”

Michigan is home to nearly 550,000 veterans, with more than 51% of those veterans over the age of 65. The donation will help with heating bill assistance for some of these veterans who are on a fixed income.

“Consumers Energy understands many Michiganders are facing challenging times and no one wants to see rising energy bills ― especially our most vulnerable customers. We recognize our responsibility to help our customers who count on us every day,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “Natural gas prices have climbed across the Midwest and nation, and we are committed to helping customers manage their bills and help those in need immediately.”

Consumers energy has provided over $7 million this winter to help Michigan residents with energy bills, including the gift to the MVTF.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.