Credit card processing issues continue at Meijer, store points finger at Chase Bank

This is the third time in the past month Meijer customers have dealt with issues related to its credit and debit card processing system.

MICHIGAN, USA — Meijer is once again experiencing credit card processing issues in it's stores, the grocery chain announced on their website Friday.

The store says they are unable to process any credit cards at this time and are working to resolve the issue.

Meijer released a statement regarding the ongoing errors:

"Chase Bank continues to have stability issues with the payment processing systems it uses to service many retailers. Unfortunately, Meijer is one of those affected retailers and we are frustrated by the customer experience these issues have created for our shoppers. Chase assures us they are working to correct the issues, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this has caused."

Chase Bank believes they have been able to restore select card processing to Meijer.

Chase Bank released a statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE in response to the issues:

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused Meijer and their customers. As of 5 pm ET, select card processing has been restored while we work to fully restore all processing.”

