DETROIT — Adjusted gross revenue for Detroit’s three casinos topped $1.4 billion last year.
Michigan’s Gaming Control Board says the amount was more than $10 million higher than in 2018. MGM Grand Detroit reported $623.5 million in yearly revenue last year, while MotorCity Casino reported $493.6 million.
Both amounts were the highest yearly adjusted gross revenue totals for the casinos since they opened in 1999.
Greektown Casino reported $337.2 million in adjusted gross revenue in 2019.
The three casinos paid the state nearly $118 million in gaming taxes last year. They reported making more than $184 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit throughout 2019.
