As many look to give to charity this holiday season, there are steps you should take to protect your donations

This holiday season you may be looking to pay it forward and donate to a charity, or even ask others to donate instead of giving you a gift. 13 ON YOUR SIDE wants to help you make sure that money is actually going to the cause you want it to go to.

Here are a few things you should do before donating, according to the Better Business Bureau:

1. Do your research!

Check for a report at www.give.org which lists accredited charities with the BBB. These charities have been thoroughly vetted and the BBB did most of the research for you already. Also check the charity's website. A charity's mission, program and finances should be available. If not, that is a red flag. Make sure they are registered with the state of Michigan, which is required by law, on the Attorney General's website.

2. Resist pressure to give on the spot

Whether it's a telemarketer, door-to-door solicitor, or someone taking donations outside of the supermarket, legitimate charities will take your donation today, tomorrow, or any day. Pressure tactics are often a red flag of a scam.

3. Press for specifics

Be wary of heart-wrenching appeals. What matters is what the charity is doing to help. Don't be afraid to ask for specifics. If the charity says it is helping the homeless, ask how and where it's working. This is especially important for crowdfunding sites. People with good intentions may not know how to get the funds to a victim, for example, once the fundraiser is over.

