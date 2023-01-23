Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after rate increase approved

The approved rate increase comes after an initial denial of a $272 million request, which the company later raised to $293.5 million.

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after a $155 million rate increase was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The utility company provides electricity to approximately 1.9 million customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, primarily on the west side of the state.

The approved rate increase comes after an initial denial of a $272 million request, which the company later raised to $293.5 million.

The rate increase was challenged and after a settlement agreement in December, Consumers agreed to a $155 million increase.

The agreement also allows the company to add a surcharge to recover $6 million for a 2021 distribution deferral.

According to the MPSC, typical Consumers customers who use 500 kilowatt hours a month will see an increase of $2.10 each month. After 12 months, the rate will decrease by $1.33 a month due to the net effect of a surcharge and credit expiring. The total increase in monthly bills for a 500 kilowatt hours a month customer will then become 77 cents, or an increase of 0.75%.

Consumers Energy is providing a one-time voluntary refund of $15 million to be applied to customer bills through a monthly credit for 12 months that began on Jan. 20.

The company is also making a $10 million shareholder-funded contribution to low-income and payment-challenged customers via various programs.

The settlement with Consumers also included several other agreements. Some of the highlights are:

Consumers agreed to enhance their electric vehicle programs for residential and commercial customers via the PowerMIDrive and PowerMIFleet programs.

Consumers will double the cap on its distributed generation and legacy net metering program from 2% of the utility's average in-state peak load for full-service customers to 4%. Compensation rates of rooftop solar customers who generate excess power will be based on power supply rates that factor in transmission costs.

Consumers agreed to propose a program to integrate line-clearing that targets the worst performing load concentration point zones into its line clearing program in the utility’s next rate case.

Consumers agreed to propose a pilot for electrifying residential use of propane and other unregulated fuels. The goal of the pilot is to include 2,000 homes over three years, and will prioritize electrification of space heating.

Consumers will provide a straw proposal recommendation on community solar in its voluntary green pricing program filing by October 2023.

The utility company also agreed to several provisions related to equity and outreach. The provisions include Consumers reaching out to customers for public input following the filing of its next rate case, providing analysis of reliability and hosting capacity in environmental justice communities in its next rate case and incorporating environmental justice and equity into their distribution system planning.

The settlement agreement sets Consumers’ authorized rate of return on common equity at 9.9% and with a common equity ratio of 50.75%.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.