Four Michigan companies make top 100 on Forbes' list of nation's best large employers

Forbes released their annual list of companies liked best by employees in their ranking of America’s Best Employers.

MICHIGAN, USA — Forbes released their annual list of America’s Best Employers for 2022 and a total of 18 Michigan employers made the list, including four in the top 100.

The list is compiled from data that came from a survey of 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The data was compiled by Statista, a market research company, and then analyzed by Forbes.

The highest ranking employer in Michigan was the University of Michigan, which ranked 16th overall on the list. The large research university moved up one spot from their 17th ranking in 2021. The University of Michigan is based in Ann Arbor, but has campuses, hospitals and administration buildings across the state.

The next Michigan employer that made the list is Ally Financial Inc., based out of Detroit. Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. They made a huge jump to 64th in Forbes' 2022 list from a ranking of 338th in 2021.

Auto-Owners Insurance is the third Michigan employer to make the top 100, ranking in at 73rd on the list. Auto-Owners Insurance is an auto insurance company based in Lansing. They did not make the list in 2021.

The final Michigan employer to make the top 100 was Consumers Energy, an energy company based out of Jackson. Consumers Energy ranked 87th overall in 2022 after moving up 144 ranks from their 2021 ranking of 231st.

Forbes' list of America’s Best Employers 2022 included 14 more Michigan based employers among the 500 total employers that were ranked.

Other Michigan companies that made the top 500

#111 - Bosch

# 114 - AAM - American Axle & Manufacturing

# 129 - DTE Energy

# 142 - Steelcase

# 181 - Ford

# 207 - Kellogg

# 226 - Stryker

# 256 - General Motors

# 345 - Carhartt

# 371 - Whirlpool

# 381 - Dow

# 443 - State of Michigan

# 449 - XPO Logistics

# 489 - Denso

The ongoing pandemic greatly affected 2022's list causing many health care providers to increase in rank while service industry employers on average dropped significantly.

