Local meat processor looking forward to federal help to lower costs

The funding for the investment will be allocated from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 emergency relief bill that Congress passed last year.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Americans paid almost 13% more for meat last year, and as meat prices continue to rise, the White House is announcing a $1 billion investment to help bring them back down.

"We can create fair markets, more opportunities for family, farmers and ranchers, and bring down the price at grocery stores," President Joe Biden said at an announcement on Monday.

And at Byron Center Meats, that help is appreciated.

"Hopefully that can all get passed directly onto the consumer and their pocketbook," says Laura Sytsma with Byron Center Meats.

Biden said the plan has four parts, including the $1 billion dollar investment.

"To bring in more competition and dignity and more farmers, ranchers and customers, we're going to invest in new and innovative small businesses and meat processors, the lifeblood of our economy."

Sytsma says that money could go a long way.

"To have financial backing and money available for us, it would mean hiring employees, it would mean upgrading equipment or increase capacities or efficiencies or anything where we can save money," says Sytsma.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce feels differently, however.

In a statement, the Chamber's Executive Vice President Neil Bradley says, in part, "It is pretty clear that the administration is attempting to use higher prices to justify their preexisting agenda to overturn decades of bipartisan consensus around antitrust and competition policy in favor of a 'government-knows-best' regulatory approach."

Sytsma, on the other hand, is just happy the conversation is being had.

That means a lot to us that the discussion is happening and that there's a renewed focus to the industry and what's happening," she says.

