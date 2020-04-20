MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices have dropped another 6 cents compared to one week ago according to AAA.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $1.47 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the lowest average seen since February 2016. This price is 47 cents less than this time last month and $1.37 less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $22 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $22 from when prices were their highest last July.

"With Michigan residents following stay at home orders and refiners producing excess gasoline, growing gasoline inventories and low demand will continue to push pump prices lower," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($1.76), Traverse City ($1.58), Ann Arbor ($1.56)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($1.41), Flint ($1.41), Benton Harbor ($1.45)

Last week two WESCO stations and a Jack's Corner Store in Muskegon started selling regular unleaded for below $1.00 per gallon.

Low crude prices due to COVID-19 and lower demand for gas as Americans continue to social distance have helped push prices lower.

