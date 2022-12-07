Grand Rapids and Wyoming named among hottest real estate markets

USA Today ranked the Grand Rapids and City of Wyoming area as one of the hottest real estate markets in the country.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Metro area has consistently been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, and a new report from USA Today shows that isn't expected to change anytime soon.

Using data from Realtor.com, USA Today determines the 10 hottest real estate markets in the country for 2023.

The Grand Rapids and City of Wyoming area ranked 7th in the nation after mid-size metro areas have continued to be desirable places to live.

The study found that while national home sales are expected to decline by nearly 15% in 2023, home sales in the Grand Rapids and Wyoming areas are expected to increase.

Half of the hottest markets in the country are in the South, while three are in the Northwest and two are in the Midwest.

Hartford-West Hartford, Connecticut El Paso, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Worcester, Massachusetts Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York Augusta, Georgia-South Carolina Grand Rapids-City of Wyoming, Michigan Columbia, South Carolina Chattanooga, Tennessee-Georgia Toledo, Ohio

When comparing the list of the "Top 10" markets to the 100 largest metros, it's estimated that prices in the "Top 10" markets will increase at a slightly greater rate than the rest of the country in 2023. But, the increase in pricing will still keep these markets' home prices at more affordable levels than the average for the rest of the nation.

The median home price in Grand Raids in November of 2022 was $358,000 and is forecasted to increase by 10% in 2023.

Read more about the rankings and the methodology used here.

