How the expanded UAW strike may impact you

A West Michigan expert explains that the next wave of UAW strikes may impact drivers in need of repairs or new parts.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan auto analyst explains that the new wave of announced strikes may impact drivers who will be in need of repairs and new parts, as the United Auto Workers Union has announced that they will expand the strike to include 38 parts-distribution centers operated by General Motors and Stellantis across 20 states.

Ford has been spared from further strikes, as Ford has met some of the union's demands during negotiations.

"From a consumer basis, we start running the risk of maybe running out of parts if you're going to a dealership to get your car fixed, or maybe a collision shop to again, getting a repair," said Mike Wall, an auto analyst with S&P Global Mobility.

Wall says that the current method being used by the union has the greatest impact on the distribution of after-market parts, which may put strain on dealerships, consumers, and independent shops if the strikes continue past current inventories in the supply channel.

"It may create some additional wait times," added Wall.

When asked to explain the current method being used by the UAW, Wall describes it as "spreading the impact."

"It's also not just a regional thing either. These distribution centers are all across America. So again, it shows it shows a little bit of the reach of the UAW in that sense, and it also does still kind of preserve the strike fund," said Wall.

He also says that this next stage of strikes comes at a time when supply chains are already trying to rebound from challenges over the past few years.

"If you think about all the component challenges we've had in past years, just as we're starting to get a more steady stream of supply of even aftermarket parts and service parts, this could go a long way, it could start disrupting that as well."

There is a ray of hope coming through, as Wall says that the expanded strikes only placed on GM and Stellantis shows that the gap is closing between the UAW and Ford, but there is still progress to be made before a deal.

"The union is indicating that Ford has come to the table with some noteworthy either concessions or improvements to their offer, and the union is positively receiving that," said Wall.

Wall also says that local suppliers in West Michigan are not expected to be greatly impacted – but consumers may still have to be mindful of inventories running scarce, and to keep in touch with their local dealerships or repair shops who may be impacted by the expanded strikes on GM and Stellantis.

"If you go to one dealer that doesn't have the parts, you might have to call another dealer, and you may get better luck, again, depending on where that inventory is in the channels," added Wall on advice he has for consumers.

This article includes contributions from the Associated Press.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.