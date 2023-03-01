Need a new job? Michigan's Electric Vehicle industry is expanding

The Michigan Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity launched a new website to connect Michiganders with good-paying career opportunities in the EV industry.

LANSING, Mich. — Leaders in Michigan are hoping to connect job-seekers with employers in the electric vehicle industry.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a website that does just that.

The website, called the EV Jobs Academy, allows Michiganders to get tuition assistance and support, registered apprenticeships, and more.

More than 100 partners including employers, industry stakeholders and education institutions are taking part in the initiative.

It's part of Michigan's commitment to be a part of the growing EV industry.

Just last month, Ford Motor Co. announced plans to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall.

“The EV Jobs Academy will connect Michiganders with good-paying jobs building electric vehicles, batteries, and other automotive components as we continue growing our economy and making investments to lead the future of mobility and electrification,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Since I took office, we have secured over 35,000 auto jobs building electric vehicles and batteries, manufacturing chips, and producing clean energy. We’re building an economy of the future and creating opportunity for Michiganders in every region. Whether you’re a union auto worker or a new engineering graduate, we want to show that Michigan is the best place for you to thrive doing rewarding work. The EV Jobs Academy will be an invaluable connector between industry and talent, and I look forward to bringing home more investments and jobs as we build a brighter future for Michigan.”

Some of the in-demand careers the EV Jobs Academy prepares Michiganders for include assemblers and fabricators, electrical engineers and technicians, information security analysts, information technology professionals, maintenance and repair workers and software developers.

If you're interested in any of these positions, you're encouraged to fill an online interest form so a local EV Jobs Academy partner can contact you with career resources and opportunities.

“The automotive mobility and electrification industry provides once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities for Michiganders, and I encourage anyone interested in learning more about this evolving industry to connect with the EV Jobs Academy,” said LEO Director and chair of the Michigan Council on Future Mobility Susan Corbin. “Careers in this growing industry are not only building on the success of Michigan’s economic future, but they are also building and creating new opportunities and financial stability for Michigan’s hardworking people.”

Here are some career options that could be a good fit for you:

Assemblers and Fabricators

Computer Occupations

Electrical Engineering Technologists

Electrical Technicians

Engineers: Electrical and Information Security

Information Security Analysts

Maintenance and Repair workers

Software Developers

► Click here if you want to sign up to learn more about available EV jobs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.