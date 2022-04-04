$3.7 million from marijuana tax revenue goes to Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon counties and local governments

A total of $42 million in adult-use marijuana distributions awarded to Michigan counties and local governments.

MICHIGAN, USA — Three West Michigan counties and some municipalities in them are set to receive over $3.7 million in marijuana tax revenue.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Monday that counties and municipalities from across the state will receive a portion of than $42.2 million as a part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

A total of 62 cities, 15 villages, 33 townships and 53 counties will receive the payments from the Marijuana Regulation Fund starting next week.

"The Michigan Department of Treasury will distribute these dollars as soon as practical to eligible local units of government," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. "The doubling of this year's payment amounts will have a larger impact on local government budgets."

Each eligible municipality and county will receive more than $56,400 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness located within its jurisdiction.

A total of more than $111 million as collected from the 10% adult-use marijuana excise tax for 2021, making a total of $172 million available for distribution.

Of the $172 million distributed, $42.2 million in disbursements was given to municipalities and counties, $49.3 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $49.3 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

Listed below is how the funds were distributed to Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties and the local municipalities within the counties.

Kent County

Kent County - $1,072,615.36

Cedar Springs - $56,453.44

Lowell - $282,267.20

Grand Rapids - $677,441.28

Sand Lake - $56,453.44

Total for all Kent County Municipalities, Counties - $2,145,230.72

Muskegon County

Muskegon County - $677,441.28

Muskegon - $451,627.52

Muskegon Heights - $56,453.44

Muskegon Township - $169,360.32

Total for all Muskegon County Municipalities, Counties - $1,354,882.56

Ottawa County

Ottawa County - $112,906.88

Crockery - $112,906.88

Total for all Ottawa County Municipalities, Counties - $225,813.76

See the total disbursements to Michigan municipalities and counties here:

