New laws allow minors to work in Michigan liquor stores, wholesalers

LANSING, Mich. — Minors aged 16 and older in Michigan are now allowed to work at a business that sells alcohol and can handle the alcohol that is sold there.

The Republican led Michigan legislature passed two bills on to Governor Gretchen Whitmer that she signed into law Friday, reducing the age requirements from 18 to 16.

House Bills 5696 and 5726 are designed to help with staffing shortages and alcohol wholesalers in the state.

“We applaud Gov. Whitmer for signing this legislation, which will help address unprecedented labor shortages in the beer and wine industry and prepare Michigan youth for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Spencer Nevins, Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association president. “These new laws will support the many employers that make Michigan’s three-tier system of manufacturing, delivery and retail work.”

The Governor's Office says that these bill will allow minors between the ages of 16 and 18 to work at establishments where alcohol is distributed and do certain tasks with alcohol that does not include selling or serving it.

These are some of the tasks that minors 16 and older can now do:

Building display stands for alcoholic beverages

Marking prices on alcoholic beverages

Rotating stock of alcoholic beverages

Placing alcoholic beverages on shelves

"Thank you to Governor Whitmer for legalizing a practice that is currently happening throughout the state. It's common sense legislation that's a win-win for teenagers looking for a job and employers looking for workers in this tough labor market," said State Rep. Stephanie Young.

In June, Gov. Whitmer signed into law a bill that allows 17-year-old waitstaff in restaurants to serve alcohol.

