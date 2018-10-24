GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Right Place, Inc., in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), and local partners, announced four West Michigan economic development projects that will bring 281 jobs and $113.8 million in capital investment to the cities of Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Newaygo.

Amphenol Borisch Technologies investing $3.7 million to expand Kentwood headquarters and will create 82 jobs. As a result, the company, based at 4511 East Paris Avenue in Kentwood, will add 82 jobs at its headquarters campus. ABT builds complex electromechanical assemblies, cable harnesses, circuit cards and discrete mechanicals for the aerospace and defense industries.

DealerOn, Inc. will be expanding in the City of Grand Rapids. This will result in the creation of at least 44 new jobs and a capital investment of $1.6 million over the next three years. DealerOn provides web platforms, managed social media services, SEO & SEM, lead generation tools, call tracking, and internet lead management for auto dealers.

Grand Rapids-based Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc. (GRAM) will be expanding to a new location at 524 Butterworth St. SW in Grand Rapids. This expansion will result in the creation of 107 new jobs and a capital investment of $60 million.

Magna Mirrors Newaygo will expand its operations at 700 South Park Avenue, Newaygo, MI, 49337. The company will invest $45 million and create 48 new jobs over the next three years. Magna is a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers.

