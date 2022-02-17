SeaWorld's bid to purchase Cedar Fair amusement parks rejected

The owner of Michigan's Adventure, Cedar Point and other amusement parks rejected an offer to be acquired by SeaWorld.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In early February, SeaWorld made an offer to purchase Cedar Fair, which owns several amusement parks, including Michigan’s Adventure and Cedar Point.

Cedar Fair said they carefully reviewed and considered the proposal from SeaWorld but no deal was made between the two amusement park companies.

On Tuesday, SeaWorld released the following statement: "In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction."

SeaWorld owns 12 destination and regional theme parks throughout the United States.

Cedar Fair owns 17 parks and 11 hotel resorts across the country.

