GRANDVILLE, Mich. - The wine industry is feeling a little uneasy these days concerning the possibility of more tariffs.

ABC News reported that last month, the Trump administration threatened to add duties of up to 100% on certain French products, after a digital service tax was imposed on the U.S. by France.

French wines, cheeses, beauty products, handbags and clothing could all potentially be hit by the potential tax.

Wine-lovers with a favorite imported wine could soon be paying double the price.

That's double price only for American consumers to pay for French imports, which is an additional tax to the 25% tax on French wine imposed last month, over a separate dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing, according to the Associated Press. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says France's new digital services tax discriminates against U.S. companies.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to James Maynard, who is the owner of The Copper Vine in Grandville. He said he is already seeing the impact that these potential tariffs would have on the wine industry.

“Many of our suppliers have decided to not order anything right now because they are anticipating the outcome of the tariffs. Wines from Italy to wines from France would be subject to the 100% tariff which would essentially double the prices of all the wine," Maynard said.

"It’s something that is really not all that welcome. We sell a lot of boutique wine and a lot of our suppliers' pipelines are in boutique wines, so it does affect them, which ultimately affects us and the consumer," he said.

The Copper Vine offers a large selection of Michigan wine in addition to imported wines. Maynard encourages local wine drinkers to expand their pallets and explore local wines as well as spirits that are imported from countries that will not be impacted by the potential European wine tariff, like Africa and South America.

For now, The Copper Vine is on standby.

The 100% tax could go into effect later this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.