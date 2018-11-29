Several West Michigan communities are being honored as examples of successful cities when it comes to entrepreneurship, economic development and job growth.

In 2018, the eCities team collected data on 277 communities from 54 counties across Michigan.

The following West Michigan communities are recognized for their continuing partnership with eCities to create an environment that fosters entrepreneurship and encourages local economic development:

Byron Township

Caledonia Township

Cascade Township

East Grand Rapids

Fruitport Township

Georgetown Township

Grand Haven Township

Grand Rapids Township

Kentwood

Walker

Zeeland

