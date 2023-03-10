'It will sell. It will sell fast.' | Middle income residents feeling strain of West Michigan housing shortage

Mortgage rates recently hit 7.5%, the highest in more than 20 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — With over 20 years of work experience and a childhood in West Michigan, real estate agent Ryan Ogle is very familiar with what it's like to live in Grand Rapids.

"A home like this Eastown, move-in ready. It's got character," Ogle said, "It will sell. It will sell fast. There'll be a bunch of buyers who want it."

But he's never seen demand like this.

"I will probably list this on like a Thursday and expect offers to be due on Monday," Ogle said.

Housing Next found that by 2025, Kent and Ottawa counties combined will need 14,618 new rental homes. The counties will need even more for-sale homes at all price points, at 17,278.

Housing Next Executive Director Brooke Oosterman sees that impact firsthand.

"One thing that we're hearing from residents is that there is a overall feeling of just like defeat," Oosterman said.

The shortage is nationwide, but in West Michigan, it's disproportionately affecting middle-income residents.

"Our teachers, our public safety officials," Oosterman said. "They're folks that we are excited to have in the community, we need in the community, but are just unable to find housing."

Both Oosterman and Ogle agree that the community can be involved in the solution.

"We have to loosen up and allow some multi units to be built on a corner where normally they wouldn’t," Ogle said.

"Say yes to more housing, different types of housing," Oosterman said. "Just because it's not something that you have seen before, doesn't mean it's not an awesome opportunity for someone."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.