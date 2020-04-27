GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Unemployment is at record levels in Michigan. But believe it or not many places are hiring. All this week, we're going to spotlight several businesses and their industries. But we're going to start where many of you start in the job-finding process.

Nearly 1 in 5 Michigan workers are out of a job. But you still have opportunities you may not realize are there.

"The range of available jobs is quite wide," says Amy Lebednick with West Michigan Works!

Companies are looking for permanent, temporary, part and full time workers. And West Michigan Works is available to help with all the services they were providing before the pandemic.

"That includes direct connections to employers who may be looking for the skill you may have. As well as preparations, such as interview skills and resume workshops," said Lebednick.

She says these are things you still need to be sharp on. Because, despite the current situation many things about finding a job are still the same.

"Hiring practices are being maintained. They haven't changed that much. They're just being done virtually," said Lebednick.

West Michigan Works is also now doing virtual job fairs. The first was last week. They are assessing how that went before planning more.

If you want check out the latest jobs, go to 13OnYourSide.com/works.

