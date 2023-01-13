Locals in Grand Rapids seek lower costs as egg prices soar

With persistent inflation and outbreaks of avian flu affecting poultry, prices in the Grand Rapids area rose to as much as $5.29 for a dozen eggs on Friday.

SARANAC, Mich. — Prices for eggs have skyrocketed in recent weeks, leaving many consumers to search for the cheapest way to obtain what is, for many households, a dietary staple.

With persistent inflation and outbreaks of avian flu affecting poultry, prices in the Grand Rapids area rose to as much as $5.29 for a dozen eggs on Friday, causing shoppers to look to local producers and sellers.

In nearby Saranac, Allison Blanchard and her husband have sought to provide low costs, even amidst rising inflation and prices from other businesses in the market.

"Whereas I was ordering 10 dozen eggs from Visser's and then able to supplement with the other people in town and around, but now 30 dozen eggs, 40 dozen eggs," Blanchard said.

Amidst the high demand for her lower local prices, Blanchard doesn't anticipate raising prices as businesses in the area work to keep prices low for locals and as she hopes the market will level out.

