GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amid the the COVID-19 shutdown, many West Michiganders are now facing unemployment. So now what? West Michigan Works is ready to help get people correctly filed for unemployment benefits, and is working with employers and individuals to help get people back to work.



Below are guidelines from West Michigan Works on how to file for unemployment benefits with the Unemployment Insurance Agency. They also offer assistance to those who need it.

If you have recently become unemployed, here are some important changes you need to be aware of:

Filing for Unemployment

Your first step is still to file for unemployment with the Unemployment Insurance Agency. You can do this by phone, 866-500-0017, or online at michigan.gov/UIA. However, you don’t need to go to a Michigan Works! service center to register in-person for work. The State of Michigan has temporarily waived that requirement.

Services are available by appointment only.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Michigan Works! service centers are open for appointments only. To make an appointment call your local service center. You can find phone numbers for all locations on our website at westmiworks.org/contact. Or, call 1-800-825-WORK (9675) to be connected with the nearest Michigan Works! office.

Non-essential services are cancelled.

All activities such as workshops, orientations, hiring events and other group activities are cancelled until further notice. But don’t worry! There are still ways to keep your job search active:

Search job openings on Pure Michigan Talent Connect.

Sign up for the Weekly Hot Jobs. Employers are hiring and many are looking for temporary workers. You’ll find them all in this weekly email.

Explore careers on O*Net Online.

We’re here for you!

While we’ve had to make some changes to our service delivery, we’re still here to help you take your next step. If you have questions, send us an email at westmiworks.org. One of our career coaches will respond as soon as they are able.

Remember that West Michigan Works is not the Unemployment Insurance Agency. But they offer help to both individuals and businesses to apply for the state assistance that they need, and offer solution plans for both individuals and businesses.

"We are not the Unemployment Insurance Agency, so we cannot answer specific questions related to UIA," says West Michigan Works Business Solutions Director, Amy Lebednick. "But we can certainly guide them to those correct agencies and provide information. And as we continue to move forward, we understand that this is having a great impact on employers and we are looking at the future and how we can continuously provide our services and adjust them based on our employer and job seekers needs.”

