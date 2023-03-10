'She encouraged me to stop helping them understand their financial aid' | Students and former staff raise loan concerns on Walker beauty school

Students and a former staff member claim that staff at Empire Beauty School in Walker put students on loans without their consent, signing signatures in their place

WALKER, Mich. — Several students at Empire Beauty School in Walker said the signatures on their loan documents, including Parent Plus loans were not written by them or their parents. They said the signatures were written without their consent.

"Students have been repeatedly asked to do the Parent Plus loan, even though you don't need that loan to go to college. And so, after they kept saying no, they come to find out that they were indeed signed up for Parent Plus loans without the student's signature or the parents signature," said Allory Roberts, a student at the school who was outside picketing alongside several other students, who said the signatures on documents did not belong to them.

A former staff member at Empire said they discovered the problem while they were reviewing the rules for government student loans. The staff member sent the students an email explaining the discovery, and claims a short time later management escorted them out of the building.

"They're being charged for anywhere between $1,000 up to 10,000, $20,000 more than the school costs," said the former staff member who says they are being harassed after sharing what they found, they asked to not be identified.

The staff member claims the school is taking out loans greater than the cost of tuition for funds such as room and board, transportation, and meals, which they said the school does not provide. The additional funds they said, are also not going to students, money the students are afraid they will owe.

"After students started pouring in my office, asked me to check their financial aid, and I noticed that someone that was sent there to help with our location was telling those students that I could not help them, and she was shewing them away, and she encouraged me to stop helping them understand their financial aid," said the former staff member.

When 13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Empire Beauty School, they said they are aware of the concerns but claim there is no problem with federal student loans, going on to say in a statement: "There is leadership from operations, education and financial assistance at the campus to address each of the individual student concerns. We encourage any student or parent that has questions or concerns to schedule a time to meet with our campus representatives."

Students claim that teachers have been instructed to not talk to students about the matter, and that administration was not making themselves available.

"We were given, like specific names and phone numbers to call. So we did, and nothing came of that. They just kind of like dropped it, and they moved on," said Roberts.

The students who were picketing say they want someone from outside the school to look into the matter and their financial aid, and they feel the have been taken advantage of.

"It's just not fair that these students have to get money taken away from them, basically be robbed of their dreams," said the former staff member who wants to see justice for these students.

