GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Small businesses get ready! The Small Business Expo is happening August 29 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. From 3 until 7 p.m. local business owners and managers can get connected with the resources they need to grow their business.

The event is open house style and will include a panel discussion with resource providers at 3:35 p.m. and another with small business representatives at 5 p.m.

The goal of the event is to help local business owners learn more about what is available in the area that can help the attain new levels of success here in Grand Rapids. The entire thing is free to attend.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Financial Friday stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.