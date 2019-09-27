Car insurance can be a pain. In Michigan, sometimes it feels like the cost of having your car insured can make or break your bank account. Angela Zondervan, a member of the Finance faculty at GVSU as well as a licensed insurance agent in Michigan shared some of her insight with 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

When it comes to renewing your insurance, you should be issued a renewal policy from your insurance provider 30 to 60 days before it expires. If the policy is flagged for review, you may need to contact your carrier to make sure everything is alright.

If you aren't happy about your rates, you can call to talk to your agent. You may want to ask questions about why a change in your rates occurred. Did your rates go up because of any accidents, tickets, claims, having a different vehicle, or changing your coverage? If tickets or accidents are impacting your rates, you can ask how long they will continue making an impact. You can also ask about changing your coverage or finding a different way to lower your premiums. Your credit score is closely related to your insurance score, so improvements in your credit can also help lower the amount you have to pay for your insurance coverage.

If you still aren't happy with your insurance, you can also consider changing carriers. Zondervan says it is important to consider more than just the price when looking at making a change to a new carrier. Your relationship with your agent is an important part of your insurance coverage. If you have a good relationship and can work well together, that should be a part of your decision making process. She recommends getting insurance through an individual agency because they have access to more than one policy, and can find one that is the right fit for you.

Insurance companies are constantly changing their rates, based on your age, gender, where you live, and the kind of car you drive. The best thing to do is to check every once in a while and make sure you are getting the best rate.

