GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As many of us look forward to hitting the lake, camping or heading to the cottage, it's not surprising that summertime is one of the most requested times for vacations. Here is some data from Robert Half on all things summer and the workplace.

Summer vacations:

58 percent of workers say they save vacation time until the summer.

The average worker plans to take two full weeks off between June and August.

Summer perks:

52 percent of employees surveyed say flexible scheduling (i.e. working from home) is the best perk a company can offer in the summer.

Early departure on Fridays (27 percent) was the second best perk.

Biggest breaches of summer etiquette at the office according to senior managers:

29 percent say the worst is not planning for vacations.

Second was unexpected absences (18 percent).

