GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Major concerns led to the worst day on Wall Street since the 2008 recession.

But it wasn't just caused by the new virus. Financial advisor Chad Zagel says an oil price war is also to blame for the nearly 8% loss on the Dow.

RELATED: Dow has worst point drop in history

"Certainly from a question of what impact the coronavirus will have on the economy as well as a disagreement between The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia," says Zagel.

Zagel says the best advice is to stick to your financial plan and not panic.

"It's really big to have a plan for your money and definitely have money to be able to afford the plan and panic is not a strategy," says Zagel.

The plan for many has been to move their investments from stocks to bonds but Zagel says that isn't always the best strategy.

"If you have a short term need and you didn't already have a lot saved up that's certainly a consideration however if you can take your time with this and not panic you will be much more thankful over the long run," says Zagel.

And if you are nearing retirement you may want to reconsider the plan over the next several months.

"Really reaffirm how much do you have available as far as looking out the next six to 12 months and making sure you are ok to take care of those fundamental expenses," says Zagel.

Watch a one-on-one interview with Zagel here:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.