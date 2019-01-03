GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Filing your taxes can be confusing and frustrating. Waiting to the last minute to get everything together could mean you miss out on something or aren't able to file properly. That's where tax professionals come in.

So what do you actually need to file your taxes? Should you itemize, or should you just take a standard deduction? Do I need to do anything with my 401(k)? These are all questions a professional can help you out with, as long as you know what to tell them and what to bring to your appointment.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.