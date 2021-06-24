Grand Rapids Drive to accept Bitcoin for tickets, merchandise.

The Grand Rapids based team is the second in the NBA umbrella to accept Bitcoin.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Fans of the Grand Rapids Drive basketball team can now purchase tickets and merchandise with Bitcoin. Businesses will also have the opportunity to use the cryptocurrency for sponsorships.

The team's director of sales said they are the second team in the NBA umbrella to accept Bitcoin, and the first using a specific function of the currency processing system.

"The world is quickly changing. How payments are used is quickly changing and bitcoin has really taken off," said Kyle Kwaske, director of sales, "These sort of methods have really taken off. We believe it’s here to stay, and we wanted to be innovative, and join in on it as quickly as we could."

The Drive has partnered with OpenNode to process Bitcoin. To use Bitcoin to purchase tickets or merchandise, call the team's office. You will need a Bitcoin wallet.

"It’ll be 20 months come November since we’ve played the game," said Kwaske, "So, just trying to engage fans and bring excitement back to the court in Grand Rapids is what we’re looking for. This is a super fun, innovative way for fans to engage in our team."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Drive' release key dates for next season

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.