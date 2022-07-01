Holiday weekend may ease competition for homebuyers, Grand Rapids agent says

Ben Poortenga with Bellabay Realty says buyers may be able to "sneak in with less competition" if they make an offer in the days leading up to the holiday.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — It's no secret the real estate market has been tough for buyers. Inventory is low and interest rates have spiked. In West Michigan, it's even worse as Realtor.com lists the Grand Rapids market as being "relatively less affordable than the U.S. overall."

But if you're looking to buy a house, the holiday weekend might be the time to do it, according to Bellabay Realty agent Ben Poortenga.

"Everybody's out on the boat, going to sporting events, going out to eat, grilling - all those things that you'd like to do in the summertime. So what we're seeing is people kind of get off the throttle a little bit, take a step back to go enjoy their lives rather than solely hunting every day of the week," he said.

"[It's a] great opportunity for some buyers to sneak in with less competition."

Higher interest rates have also reduced the amount of competition in the real estate market because many people who can't afford those rates have paused their search for a new home. Poortenga says a lot of people are dealing with "buyer fatigue" right now.

"You can only sustain so much of that, right? So many "nos." So many lost out offers," he said.

Poortenga says it's hard to say how long a potential lull in competition could last. But he believes the next five to six weeks will be "kind of a different time in the market."

Realtor.com also reports that June numbers seem to suggest the housing market may be recovering. Last month, the number of listings increased 18.7% from the same time last year. Still, there's a long way to go before inventory levels are back where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buying a house can be a frustrating process, especially in this type of market. Poortenga's best advice to buyers is to worry about controlling things they can control.

"There's so many factors that go into making an offer and having an offer accepted on a property that you get kind of defeated. And it feels a little bit crazy, but you know, the name of the game is getting out there and seeing houses," he said.

"Pick an agent that not only has local connections, and relationships, not only with other agents, but with service providers, with lenders, inspectors, title companies, everybody that's gonna make the process go smoothly for you and try to dial that stress back a little bit."

