GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is warning residents and businesses around Michigan of fraudulent checks being passed around in the city's name.

According to police, four checks have surfaced from Flint to Wyoming of what appear to be slips from the City of Grand Rapids.

Here is a list of things to look out for:

In the upper left-hand corner, the check appears to be written on an account from the city's Human Resources Department. A true check will only say "City of Grand Rapids."

In the upper right-hand corner, the check appears to be drawn on an account from JP Morgan Chase Bank. The City of Grand Rapids does NOT issue checks from any account at JP Morgan Chase.

In the bottom right-hand corner, the check has one signature. A legitimate city check will have three separate signatures.

If someone attempts to cash a check like this, you can contact this bank listed and provide the account number. The bank will tell you if the check is legitimate or not.

If you come across one of the checks, contact your local police department for investigation.

