WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has announced a $100 million expansion plan that will nearly double the size of the current building.

The project is expected to add 72,000 square feet and enlarge the size of the gaming floor. There will also be 400 slot machines added,, as well as a larger non-smoking area.

There will also be expansions to its entertainment venue, Stage 131, and it will add two upscale restaurants.

The expansion will create 125 new permanent jobs.

Preliminary work is underway and it should be completed by the summer of 2021.

