WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino is offering sports betting and online gaming in the future, according to the casino.

The launch of the Gun Lake Casino Sportsbook was made possible by the partnership with the number one casino in Pennsylvania, Parx Casino.

Stage 131, an entertainment venue within the casino, will be the initial home to the new sports betting and online gaming offerings.

They will be introduced in a "phased" approach, according to the casino. Onsite sports betting will be offered first, then online sports betting and online casino gaming will be available at a future date. However, that date has not yet been released.

The casino says to follow its social media for updates.

“We are motivated to offer our casino guests and all Michigan residents, the ultimate first time experience with these new entertainment offerings,” said Jose Flores, vice president and general manager for Gun Lake Casino.

The sportsbook will allow bets to be placed on a diverse range of sports including football, basketball, baseball, golf, hockey, soccer, boxing, mixed martial arts, tennis and more.

Gamblers will be able to place sports bets at the new betting counter inside Stage 131 or at self-serve kiosks located throughout the casino.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed sports betting and internet gambling into law in December of 2019.

