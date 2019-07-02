Qualifying individuals and families with a household income of $55,000 or less, can get their taxes prepped and filed for free.

IRS trained and certified volunteers can help individuals and families receive their returns and Earned Income Tax Credit. This event is part of the Kent County Tax Credit Collation (KCTCC) program.

No appointment is necessary. Taxpayers are encouraged to arrive at least an hour before ending time. Clients must have all required documents.

Event details:

Thursday, February 7, 3 – 8 p.m. at Steelcase Learning & Innovation Center - 901 44th St SE, Grand Rapids.

Saturday, February 9, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. at Cherry Health of the City Health Center - 100 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids.

Tuesday, February 12, 3 – 8 p.m. at Steelcase Learning & Innovation Center - 901 44th St SE, Grand Rapids.

Visit www.hwmuw.org/kctcc or call 2-1-1 for more information and to see a list of documents.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.