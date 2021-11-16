2021 holiday shopping tips

13 ON YOUR SIDE Money Guide: If you’re well prepared, you can save time and money this holiday season.

With Christmas less than six weeks away, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. It’s a time of year that can cause a lot of issues for shoppers, unless you’re well prepared.

Alyson Presser, the marketing manager of Woodland Mall, said her store is already seeing big crowds ahead of Christmas, and those crowds are only going to get bigger.

“We’re very excited. A lot of the stores are ready to go, and we encourage you to shop early,” she said. “I can't stress that enough. Shop early this season.”

Also, try not to be in a rush while shopping. Presser said shoppers should expect longer than usual lines, because of employee shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That's why we're asking people to be patient and kind,” she said. “Kindness goes a long way this holiday season.”

Timing also goes a long way when it comes to shopping. If you can avoid the stores on weekends, you’ll be better off.

“We’re encouraging people to shop during the lighter traffic times, like Monday through Thursday during the afternoons, if possible,” she said.

The keys to holiday shopping success are simple – shop early, shop smart and be patient.

Many retailers, including the stores at Woodland Mall, will be closed on Thanksgiving. Target, Walmart and Best Buy will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day, unlike previous years.

