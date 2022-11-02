How to host a Super Bowl party without breaking the bank

How do you keep from going broke while hosting family and friends this year?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The unofficial holiday known as Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here. And even if you’re not a fan of the Rams or Bengals, who doesn’t like a good Super Bowl party?

But, the question is: how do you keep from going broke while hosting family and friends this year?

Experts say it all starts with a game plan.

"It's all in your prep work," said Jennifer Schreiner, writer, and author from InspiringSavings.com. "Your savings for your Super Bowl party are all going to be found in your prep work. So everything from who's going to coming to what meals are going to be served, to your decorations. And it doesn't have to be crazy."

Schreiner says another way to save on your Super Bowl party is to turn it into a potluck.

"I don't think it's uncommon for people to bring food to parties," Schreiner said. "Give them the opportunity to pick what they want. I wouldn't push, 'hey I need chips and dip' unless they ask, 'what do you need?'"

Additionally, Schreiner said couponing is another great way to save money as well. She said there are various apps you can download that offer rewards or cash rewards while shopping.

If you're looking for another way to save, Jessica Dickler, a personal finance writer with CNBC.com, says many restaurants offer great deals on Super Bowl Sunday.

"There are a ton of deals out there," said Dickler. "A lot of restaurants, in particular, are offering some sort of deal to get take out. So, I highly recommend looking around whether it's Buffalo Wild Wings, Little Caesars, or Papa John. There are a lot of deals out there."

People are also looking into buying a brand new television to watch the big game. Dicker says this may be the best time to do so.

"Typically, Super Bowl weekend is the best time, or one of the best times to buy a T.V. because a lot of retailers try to unload last year's models, and this is the week to do it. So, you can normally find a very good deal on a television."

At the same time, Dickler warns due to shortages and supply chain issues you may not have a large variety of TVs to choose from like years past.

