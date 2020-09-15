How to make the most of student loan payments during COVID-19

With interest rates dropped to 0%, here's the best way to approach paying down student loans.

Americans paying off student loan debt got some relief when President Trump dropped interest rates on federal loans to 0% and allowed borrowers to suspend payments.

The relief will last until Dec. 31, 2020, and finance and debt experts say the next few months are a good time to get ahead.

"Anytime you can make a payment on a 0% interest loan, especially if you know it’s going to pick it up again sometime in the future, it’s best to get that principle balance down as low as you can," Cornerstone University's Chief Financial Officer, Scott Stewart said.

Stewart along with Ron Filipchuck, President of American Debt Counseling of Michigan, advise those who can to continue paying their loans throughout the relief period, explaining that with no interest the payments will go further than usual.

"If students had an automatic payment scheduled, the federal government has cancelled those automatic payments. So, if students want to make payments they have to do it manually," Stewart said.

Filipchuck also offered advice to those with debt in multiple places: use the money normally allocated to student loans to pay off other expenses, especially those that are accruing more interest.

"If you’re okay with your student loan and if you have something higher interest rate up there, I probably would recommend paying money on there. Lessening your debt, lowering your other payments, improving your cash flow," Filipchuck said.

Filipchuck said there's a domino effect when paying off debt. It can increase credit score, lower overall payments and increase the amount of spendable money in one's account.

However, both he and Stewart acknowledged the importance of taking the payment break.

"They're not going to be worse off than they were by waiting," Stewart said, "They don't need to feel guilty, but again if you can, I would recommend you know doing whatever you can."

For more information on student loan deferment, click here.

