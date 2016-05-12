'Too early to tell' economic impact of sidelined S.S. Badger

The ferry's ramp failed back on July 21 and will take months to replace which is important when it comes to loading and unloading the car ferry.

MUSKEGON, Mich — The executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's still too early to know the economic impact of the sidelined S.S. Badger.

"Certainly the the news that the Badger has suspended their season for this year, does eliminate a convenient way for a lot of visitors to travel to and from Ludington," said Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The car ferry uses what's called an "apron" docking system which is the last one of its kind in operation in the state. Car ferries began stopping in the 1970s and 1980s.

“This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs – and doing it the right way – so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities," said Mark W. Barker, President of Interlake Maritime Services, the parent company of the ferry.

The executive director of the Ludington area convention and visitors bureau says she is grateful the S.S. Badger was able to get a few months in before having to suspend service for the rest of the season.

"We are grateful that we got a strong start to the season," Miller said. "They start their sailing season mid-May and so to get a good solid two months under their belt, we're grateful for having them underway for that portion of time."

The visitor's bureau says not having the S.S. Badger in service may impact people traveling to and from Ludington however they understand why the company made the decision to halt service until the ramp could be fixed.

If you do have plans to visit Ludington, but need help rearranging things, the visitor's bureau is open to helping.

"We just want to be a resource to people who might be looking to pivot their plans or extend their stay here," Miller said.

The ferry says it is working to keep as many seasonal staff working as possible in Ludington and other sister companies.

Passengers with reservations will be contacted in order of their trip date and issued full refunds.