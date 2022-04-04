Kent Co. woman plans trip to Hawaii after winning lottery

With her winnings, 61-year-old Christina Newman plans to take a trip to Hawaii with her husband and save the remainder.

LOWELL, Mich. — A woman from Lowell bought a winning lottery ticket, earning her a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan lottery.

Christina Newman, 61, purchased her ticket at the Marathon gas station located at 2001 West Main Street in Lowell.

She matched four white balls and the Powerball in the March 19 drawing, earning her $50,000, but with the Power Play, the prize doubled to $100,000.

“I usually play Powerball every week,” Newman said. “My husband took the ticket to the store to check it and a slip printed out saying we must file a claim. The employee thought something was wrong with the machine since it would not validate, so my husband brought the ticket back home and I looked up the numbers online. When I saw we’d won $100,000, we were shocked. It was hard to wrap our heads around!”

With her winnings, Newman plans to take a trip to Hawaii with her husband and save the remainder.

