Kohl's locations in West Michigan will be hosting hiring events on Oct. 26 and 27 ahead of the busy holiday season.

The retailer will be hold events at the following stores:

Woodland - 3131 Woodland Dr. (Kentwood)

Grand Rapids North - 745 Center Dr. (Walker)

Holland - 12288 Felch St.

Kalamazoo - 6100 S Westnedge Ave. (Portage)

Grandville - 3790 Rivertown Pkwy SW

Battle Creek - 12765 Harper Village Drive

Muskegon - 5695 Harvey Street

For more information on job roles and responsibilities, visit kohlscareers.com/hiring.

