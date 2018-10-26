Kohl's locations in West Michigan will be hosting hiring events on Oct. 26 and 27 ahead of the busy holiday season.
The retailer will be hold events at the following stores:
- Woodland - 3131 Woodland Dr. (Kentwood)
- Grand Rapids North - 745 Center Dr. (Walker)
- Holland - 12288 Felch St.
- Kalamazoo - 6100 S Westnedge Ave. (Portage)
- Grandville - 3790 Rivertown Pkwy SW
- Battle Creek - 12765 Harper Village Drive
- Muskegon - 5695 Harvey Street
For more information on job roles and responsibilities, visit kohlscareers.com/hiring.
