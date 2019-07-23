FRUITPORT, Mich. - A man recently found $600 in counterfeit bills and turned them into the Fruitport Police Department Monday night.

Brian Parker posted pictures of the fake bills to the Grand Haven Informed Facebook page, and Fruitport Police confirmed Tuesday that he turned in the money.

Parker said the bills were very authentic-looking but he didn't have a genuine $100 note to compare them to. However, he could tell they weren't real.

"The Chinese writing on them raised the initial red flag," Parker said. "Then the security strip seemed printed on and all of the notes had the same serial number."

Parker told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he found the notes while driving home from work in the area of West Fruitport Road between 6th and 7th Streets. This was the first time he had come across counterfeit money, but Fruitport Police said it's a continuous problem in the area and the department deals with several cases every week.

Officers said this is a good example of what citizens can do if they come across fake money.

"If you are unsure or speculate that you have found or obtained counterfeit currency, ask your local police department or possibly a bank to verify authenticity," Parker suggested.

