GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The number of people filing for unemployment continues to rise, as the country battles COVID-19.

Making the money stretch is a struggle for many people now facing unemployment, reduced hours, reduced pay, or furloughs. Nathan Grant, a senior credit industry analyst for Credit Card Insider shared some insight on how to stay afloat.

Grant says a good first step is to talk with your credit card issuers or bank. In many cases, these companies are willing to work with you when it comes to your payments. It may be as simple as waiving late fees, or a freeze on collection services.

By reaching out to them directly, you can discuss multiple options that may help you ride out the situation. You can also take the opportunity to request a credit limit increase. That would give you more buying power now, and can even help you later on once it is all paid off. Just be sure not to spend more simply because you can.

Even as you may need to use credit more than usual while dealing with unemployment or some other loss of income, protecting your long term financial health is even more important as decisions you make today can have a lasting impact on your options later on. Grant says "you want to make sure you are making on time payments. Even if it’s just the minimum payment due while your funds are tighter. Late payments can remain on your credit reports for up to seven years. Avoiding them at all costs is a great first step for protecting your credit in the future."

If you need to, you can apply for a new credit card to help pay your bills during this time. Make sure you choose one that fits your needs. "If you want to avoid accruing a lot of interest over this time, and you have a pretty good idea of how long it might take for you to pay off a certain debt, think about using a card that has a 0% introductory purchase APR," Grant says.

"This would allow you to carry a balance without having to pay interest charges for a set period of time." Often that introductory period is a year or more, and this can help cover the expenses you have during this time and as you work to pay them off later.

If you would rather use a balance transfer credit card with a 0% introductory period, you can use that to avoid paying interest right away on purchases you have already made on another card. But, Grant warns that it is important to make payments on time, and of at least the minimum amount. Otherwise, you may void the 0% period, and you are setting yourself up for more hardship once the pandemic is over. He also cautions that you not submit too many applications, because you can damage your credit, and actually make it more difficult to get approved later.

"Hard credit inquiries can have a negative effect on your credit scores, especially if you submit several applications in a short period of time. Much like the maxed out balances, this could look like you look desperate to lenders which in turn can make them nervous and affect your eligibility going forward."

As we all navigate the changing economy and health situation, it is important to look at your finances and make cuts where you can. Cut out any unnecessary expenses, and don't spend money you don't have to spend.

"Credit cards can be incredibly useful tools, but if not used responsibly it can end up having a negative affect on your financial future, so you want to make sure it’s smart decision making," Grant says.

"Maxing out credit cards can be an easy trap to fall into in times like these. Even if it does help in the short term, it could impact your credit negatively if it looks like you’re having a lot of trouble paying debts down, or they’re all maxed out."

Grant says another way to save on interest is with a personal loan. "Personal loans, on average, offer lower fixed interest rates than credit cards and they can be especially handy if you are looking to consolidate multiple credit cards into one much easier to manage payment," he says. "So, it might be something that can help you in this time."

Once things are closer to normal, Grant recommends you talk to a financial advisor or banker. They can help determine what the best way to pay off your debt is. Each person's situation is unique, so it is important to know all of your options, and which will work best for you personally.

