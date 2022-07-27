Mega Millions Jackpot up to $1.025 Billion

This Friday at 11 p.m., the winning numbers will be revealed.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Mega Millions Jackpot is filled to the brim with $1.025 billion at stake.

Michigan Lottery has unsurprisingly seen an uptick in sales.

The odds of winning the lottery are 1 in 303 million, but it doesn't matter how many people purchase tickets: the odds remain the same.

Though most people are fixated on the biggest pot, there are still many other games to play that may give out less money but have better odds of winning. Those odds are 1 in 24.

If won, this $1.025 billion prize will be the third largest Mega Millions prize in history and the fourth largest lottery jackpot in the United States.

Jan. 22, 2021, was the last time someone in Michigan took home the big prize. That jackpot was $1.05 billion in Oakland County, only a little bit more than the jackpot we have now. This was the largest sum ever in Michigan's history and third largest Mega Millions prize to ever be won.

The largest winner in the entire world won back on Oct. 23, 2018. A lucky someone took home $1.537 billion in South Carolina.

If there is a lucky winner this week, they have two options of how it could be distributed to them.

Option number one is to take the advertised jackpot amount which is paid out as an annuity for over 30 years. When the 30 years are over, the winner will likely receive $732 million. Option two is to take out the lump sum payout which is $603 million.

In Michigan, the government is required to withhold 24% federal tax and 4.25% state tax on any prize of about $5,000.

The only guarantee with the lottery is that you can't win if you don't play. In order to live that fantasy, you have to buy a ticket. You can purchase a ticket in-store or online. Players have until 10:45 p.m. on Friday the 29th to get that ticket.