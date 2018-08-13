LANSING — Michigan residents can soon expect 6 percent sales tax to be charged on more of their online purchases.

Michigan Treasurer Nick Khouri announced Monday that starting Oct. 1, the state will require many mail order and online retailers located outside of Michigan to pay the 6 percent tax on their sales to Michigan customers.

The state expects the change will boost state revenues by more than $200 million a year.

The move follows a June decision by the U.S. Supreme Court allowing the Michigan Department of Treasury to collect sales tax from retailers located outside the state if the retailer exceeds $100,000 in sales or 200 or more transactions in Michigan within the previous calendar year.

“This is an important step forward in the fair administration of our tax system” Khouri said in a news release. “With more and more shopping being done online, this change will make sure both hometown businesses and out-of-state online retailers are treated equally.”

Michigan previously had the power to require large in-state online retailers to charge the tax.

Shoppers were previously required to track and annually self-report uncollected taxes from mail order and online retailers physically located outside of Michigan. But compliance with the honor system wasn't great.

Khouri said Monday's announcement allows for the more efficient collection of the sales tax by collecting from businesses rather than individuals.

“We will be working closely with our retail and business partners to ensure a smooth transition to the new rule,” Khouri said.

