ARLINGTON, Va. — Military families sacrifice their lives, and unfortunately and unwillingly, their money, too.

Military consumers have higher median losses to scammers and other marketplace fraud, according to the Better Business Bureau's (BBB) latest report.

That loss is $200, which is 32 percent higher than the $152 which was lost by all consumers in 2018.

“There are legal protections in place to support service members and their families in the marketplace, but scammers don’t care about what is legal or ethical,” Steven Lepper, the president and CEO of the Association of Military Banks of America said in a press release.

The report looked at more than 28,000 business complaints and more than 5,000 scam reports submitted to the BBB by military consumers in 2018, and then compared the differences between American and Canadian consumers.

The BBB helps their customers avoid scams, helps businesses to become better stakeholders in their community and publish research.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter