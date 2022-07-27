MONEY GUIDE: Trying to save money? Here's what you should buy in bulk

Buying certain things in bulk can save you money in the long run, but there are a few things to avoid. Here's what you should know.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to making everyday purchases, we’re all looking for ways to save. One way to do that is by buying twice as much as we need in order to get a better price point. But according to Kiplinger, there are certain things you should avoid buying in bulk.

Be careful buying large quantities of things with an expiration date. Produce, for instance, is not usually a good thing to buy in bulk, unless you’re certain you can use it before it expires. The same goes for cooking oil. Unless you’re planning to fry food every day, you might struggle to get through a gallon of vegetable oil before it goes bad.

Keep in mind that expiration dates do not just apply to food. Some skincare products, like face cream, lose their effectiveness within a few months. Plus, every time you stick your fingers into an extra-large tub of cream, the risk of contamination increases. Sunscreen also has a shelf life, so make sure you check those expiration dates.

There are, however, some items that make sense to buy in bulk. These include paper products, pasta and toiletries. Things like soap, deodorant and shampoo are all smart purchases, even in large quantities. Baking supplies like sugar, flour and baking soda can also be purchased in bulk. Despite having expiration dates, most dry ingredients should last at least a year, if stored properly in airtight containers.

