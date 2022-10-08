Money Guide: Saving big at movie theatres

Going to the movies has gotten expensive, but certain theatres offer big savings.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seeing a movie in a theatre has gotten fairly expensive in recent years, unless you know how to catch the deals. Celebration Cinema has many locations around West Michigan, and they all offer some unique deals.

Let's start with the normal pricing. If you wanted to see a movie tonight, and you reserved the ticket online, it would cost you about $14. That's $12 for the ticket, and $2 for the convenience of picking your favorite seat in advance. But if you join the VIP program for $19.95 a month, you can see up to three movies each week, and with no online fees. For perspective, without the VIP program, three movies each week plus those online booking fees would cost about $168 over the course of a month.

Celebration Cinema also has a free rewards membership, known as C Rewards, which offers $4 movies on Tuesdays, a $6 movie on Sundays and some other fun perks. Finally, there are Flick’s Family Films, which are offered free for kids 12 and under and only $5 for adults.

“We have aimed to make movie-going as accessible as possible for a wide spectrum of audiences,” said Emily Loeks, director of community affairs. “Movies come at the highest cost to infrequent movie-goers who want to come on opening weekend to major releases. But if one has any flexibility in timing, or commits to the monthly VIP program, movies can be enjoyed with some pretty sweet deals.”

To learn more about all the deals at Celebration Cinema, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.