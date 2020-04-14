GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Moving is almost always a headache. Packing up all of your things, changing the utilities over, and finding the perfect place to move to are all time consuming. However, with the right help, moving can be simple and can have a huge positive impact on your life.

Adam Paarlberg, the President of Greenridge Realty says before COVID-19 spread across the U.S., things were looking good for the real estate industry. A low number of available houses, and a high number of people hoping to buy them, means good things for the agents at his company.

During the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, buying and selling houses looks a bit different. Buyers can't visit potential homes, but they can see them digitally.

Many realtors and sellers are working together to provide photos and videos of homes so potential buyers will get a better feel for them. Buyers can make sure their finances are in order and they are ready to jump when things open back up again.

Paarlberg says in some cases, buyers are actually purchasing homes without visiting them in person. He says in some of those cases, there are protections in place for when the buyers do have the ability to go view a home. But, besides actually viewing the home, most of the process of buying and selling a home can be done electronically.

Paarlberg says that while things have slowed down, the real estate business is still going. For buyers who don't want to purchase right now, he recommends a few things. "We think it’s a good idea for buyers to be talking to their lender and financial expert right now. We think that to have a good understanding and a good foundation about what their financial picture is going to look like is certainly a good use of time at a time like this."

This will allow you to work together better, and let you hit the ground running when the restrictions lift. Sellers can do the same, discussing pricing, marketing strategy, staging, and even certain home improvement projects that will make the home more appealing to a potential buyer. Paarlberg says this is the perfect time to be doing those things.

At this point, the Stay Home, Stay Safe order is set to lift on May 1. When that happens, Parlberg feels optimistic that the real estate business will continue to make a big economic impact, and could be a major player is leading Michigan out of the negative economic consequences of COVID-19 and the measures in place to slow its spread.

"This year the market fundamentals coming into this time were exceedingly strong. We had low inventory supply of homes, that’s been true for a while in west Michigan, and buyer demand has been very strong," Parlberg says. "We expect that even though we have that little bit of a slowdown right now, real estate is one of the things that has potential to lead us out of this time."

